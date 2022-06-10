MANILA – Overwhelmed by the love and support of his Filipino fans, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun reduced to tears as he graced a fan meet in Manila Friday.

According to some fans who attended the event, the "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" star began to cry when he watched the video messages from his supporters.

Kim held a fan meeting, billed as "One Extraordinary Day" at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay as one of the endorsers of local clothing brand, Bench.

The crowd went wild when Kim appeared on stage and greeted his legion of Pinoy supporters. He also participated several games, including a Pinoy tongue twister “Siopao, Siomai, Suman.”

The South Korean actor received a warm welcome when he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday.

He is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse the clothing line, joining the likes of Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin, Nichkhun of the boy group 2PM, and girl group Twice.

Kim starred in several popular dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," "My Love from the Star," "The Producers," and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

This is his second time here in the Philippines after his visit last May 2017.