Kim Soo-hyun glad to be back, see fans in PH

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Photo courtesy of Raoul Esperas.

MANILA — South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun on Thursday said he is glad to be back and see his fans in the Philippines.

In a press conference with Bench, Kim said his fans gave him a warm welcome when he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday.

"Five years ago I was seating here with a good opportunity and five years after here again," he said.

"From the airport, I just see the warm greetings from my fans and I was very happy to see them."

Kim will hold a fan meeting, "One Extraordinary Day," on June 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

He is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse the local clothing brand, joining the likes of Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin, Nichkhun of the boy group 2PM, and girl group Twice.

Kim starred in several popular dramas such as "Dream High," "Moon Embracing the Sun," "My Love from the Star," "The Producers," and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay."

This is his second time here in the Philippines after his visit last May 2017.

