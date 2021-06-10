Dave Bautista's favorite scary movie is not what you think

A scene from 'Army of the Dead.' Handout

Former WWE superstar turned action hero Dave Bautista is riding high these days, leading the cast of Zack Snyder’s zombie epic "Army of the Dead" on streaming giant Netflix.

So it's interesting to note that, even with a zombie epic under his belt, Bautista's favorite scary movie is not one of George Romero's undead flicks.

“I think my favorite scary movie is 'The Exorcist,'" he said in a roundtable interview with Philippine media.

"I remember when my daughters were younger, I wanted to show them 'The Exorcist' because I thought they'd be terrified. And they weren't at all afraid of it. But they grew up in a different generation where different films were scarier to them. But to me, it's still when I watched 'The Exorcist.' It just, it's just still terrifying to me.”

He also has a very specific plan if ever a zombie apocalypse does break out, whether it’s the slow-moving George Romero zombies or Snyder’s running undead.

“My plan of action right now would be to grab my samurai sword, grab my girlfriend, jump in my truck and go home. When I got home, I would barricade myself. I would secure myself, I would secure my dogs. And I would start to accumulate food and water and fuel,” he said in an interview.

“But I think safety first. I think if there was a zombie apocalypse, the first thing you want to do is stay alive. And I think then to get someplace safe. And then you start to figure out your resources. So that would be off the top of my head my basic plan,” he added.

In "Army of the Dead," Bautista plays zombie war hero Scott Ward, who gets an offer to retrieve $200 million in the walled-off city of Las Vegas, which is now infested with zombies.

With a 32-hour clock before the whole city is nuked, Ward enlists an army of zombie killers and other henchmen for the heist including Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).

Complicating matters, however, is his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell) who joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma Qureshi), a mother who’s gone missing inside the city.

It’s a winners-take-all battle as the ragtag army faces off against smarter, faster Alpha zombies in Vegas.

Netflix’s "Army of the Dead" is directed by Zack Snyder, who also served as director of photography and wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

Bautista is also set to appear as Glossu Rabban in Denis Villeneuve upcoming sci-fi epic "Dune." He will be reprising his character Drax the Destroyer in "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."