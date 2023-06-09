Malou de Guzman to hold acting workshop anew

MANILA -- Veteran actress and celebrity coach Malou de Guzman is set to hold another acting workshop.

The second edition of her highly successful "In-Urge-Y" workshop will happen on June 17-18 and June 24-25, from 2-7 p.m., at the 9th Studios Creative Hub in Makati City.

More details are available on the Acting Workshop with Malou De Guzman Facebook page.

De Guzman is considered one of the best character actresses in the Philippine entertainment industry.

Aside from her characters in movies, she's also known for her roles as Dugong in the fantaserye “Marina,” Lukring in the sitcom “Ober Da Bakod,” and Manay Ichu in the hit television series “Killer Bride.”

She has helped in honing the performance skills of Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Angel Locsin, Jericho Rosales, Maja Salvador, and Janella Salvador, among others.

