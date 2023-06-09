Ina Raymundo celebrates daughter’s education milestone

Photo from Ina Raymundo's Instagram account

MANILA – Ina Raymundo was a picture of a proud mother as she marked an academic milestone for her daughter, Minka.

Raymundo proudly shared on Instagram that Minka has finished her elementary years and is moving forward to middle school.

“Today marks an important milestone in your journey, Minka. Congratulations! You have shown incredible determination (especially during online learning), creativity, curiosity, and growth throughout the years,” she wrote.

Raymundo told her child that it is just the beginning of many more adventures for her.

“Embrace the new challenges that lie ahead with enthusiasm and confidence, for I know you have the strength to overcome anything you set your mind to. Continue to be kind, compassionate, and always believe in yourself. You have a unique sparkle within you that brightens the world around you,” she continued.

Last February, Raymundo also penned Minka a doting birthday message as the latter turned 10 years old.

"10 years ago, this munchkin was born, 24/7 I never cease to adore

She’s the light of my world. The love of all. We call her 'bunso' and so proud to call her my own. Happiest 10th Birthday Minkaroo, Mama loves you so," the poem read.

Raymundo also shared some adorable pictures of her daughter, showcasing the many special moments they had shared together over the years.

She has persistently referred to her daughter as "Minka Musikera" because of her innate musical talent.