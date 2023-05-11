MANILA – Actress Ina Raymundo was a picture of a happy mother as her son Jakob Poturnak returned home after staying in the United States for a while.

Raymundo took to Instagram to share a snap of her with Poturnak, whom she called her “sonshine.”

She also could not believe that her child is now a grown up man.

“Welcome back @jakobpoturnak! Didn’t see my son for five months. I’m shookt at how much he’s grown. So happy to finally be with my only sonshine,” she said in the caption.

Raymundo’s post drew scores of admirers, as many netizens gushed over her good-looking son.

Fans trooped to the comment section to show their appreciation to Raymundo and Poturnak – and of course, with the usual Filipino punchlines.

“Feeling ko si Ms Ina talaga magiging biyenan ko,” a netizen jokingly said.

“Parang kelan lang baby pa siya ngayon baby ko na siya,” another Instagram user commented.

Meanwhile, others compared Poturnak’s looks to Hollywood actors Channing Tatum and Chris Evans.

It was in August last year when Raymundo sent off Poturnak to the United States.

Jakob, who is studying at Xavier University, is part of the Cincinnati-based baseball team Musketeers in NCAA Division 1, which features major collegiate athletic powers in the US.

