‘My Sassy Girl’ remake is nearly complete

Toni Gonzaga and Pepe Herrera star in the Philippine adaptation of ‘My Sassy Girl.’ Twitter: @tincanfilmsph

MANILA — The production of the Philippine remake of “My Sassy Girl” is nearly complete, with the stars finishing their dubbing of the film on Wednesday.

“Dubbing done,” production company TinCan Films announced on its social media channels, with photos of lead stars Toni Gonzaga and Pepe Herrera inside a recording booth.

Also seen in the photos is director Fifth Solomon.

The dubbing is the latest development of the project, which wrapped filming in December 2020.

TinCan has yet to announce a release date for “My Sassy Girl,” but Gonzaga previously said that distributor and local franchise holder Viva Films is inclined to premiere the film in physical cinemas, once they are safe to reopen.

“I think they will wait,” she said, pointing out that plans for its promotions include a meeting between the Filipino and the original South Korean cast.

The source film was released in 2001 and starred Jun Ji-hyun as the unnamed title character, with Cha Tae-hyun as her love interest.

“Part ng deal doon sa franchise — and I’m praying it will happen — we will go to Korea and meet the original cast. Sana matuloy iyon,” Gonzaga said.

