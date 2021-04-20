Under ‘My Sassy Girl’ deal, Toni Gonzaga to meet stars of original film

Toni Gonzaga and Pepe Herrera star in the Philippine adaptation of ‘My Sassy Girl.’ Twitter: @tincanfilmsph

MANILA — While already finished, the Philippine adaptation of “My Sassy Girl” will likely be released once physical cinemas are safe to reopen, according to lead star and producer Toni Gonzaga.

“I think they will wait,” Gonzaga said, referring to distributor and local franchise holder Viva Films. “Part din ng deal doon sa franchise — and I’m praying it will happen — we will go to Korea and meet the original cast. Sana matuloy iyon.”

Gonzaga discussed the project, which wrapped filming in December 2020, in a virtual interview with G3 San Diego on Monday.

The original South Korean film was released in 2001 and starred Jun Ji-hyun as the unnamed title character, with Cha Tae-hyun as her love interest.

Gonzaga co-stars with Pepe Herrera in the remake, which was co-produced by her film outfit TinCan and directed by Fifth Solomon.

Gonzaga has time and again referred to her part in “My Sassy Girl” as a dream come true. In her interview, she recalled that she had been considered for the lead role of two local adaptations of South Korean titles.

“Hanggang sa dumating ka na sa point na, ‘I’m not meant for the Korean [adaptations],’” she said. “Kinalimutan ko na. I got married. I had Seve.”

That Viva Films’ Vic del Rosario offered her the lead role in “My Sassy Girl” last year, came as a total surprise for Gonzaga. She narrated that del Rosario called her husband, film producer Paul Soriano, to ask whether she would be willing to take on the project, if Viva Films secures the rights to the remake of “My Sassy Girl.”

Her answer was instant: yes.

“Nag-usap sila, negotiations! Back and forth, hanggang sa dumating ‘yung script, dumating ‘yung rights, nabili na ‘yung song, iyong ‘I Believe.’ Sabi ko, ‘Shocks, nagkaka-totoo na nga.’ Hanggang sa, iyon, natapos na namin siya,” she said.

