‘Dream film’: Toni Gonzaga has wanted to star in ‘My Sassy Girl’ since 2006

MANILA — Toni Gonzaga already considers the just-announced Philippine adaptation of “My Sassy Girl” as one of her greatest career achievements, revealing she has wanted to do the project since 2006.

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, this year we will relive the classic Korean RomCom with its Philippine adaptation. On her birthday, we are proud to announce Toni Gonzaga is Philippines’ My Sassy Girl. #MySassyGirlPH pic.twitter.com/TUb9pCiBW5 — TINCAN (@tincanfilmsph) January 20, 2021

The film, where Gonzaga will play the title role, came up in her January 20 vlog. In the episode, Gonzaga was interviewed by her husband, film producer Paul Soriano.

Gonzaga mentioned the remake of “My Sassy Girl,” when Soriano asked what she considers her biggest achievement in her work.

Soriano agreed, saying the project is his wife’s “dream film.”

The Philippine version of the well-loved South Korean romcom was announced on Wednesday by TinCan Films, Gonzaga’s own film outfit in collaboration with Soriano.

Gonzaga, 37, recalled she first watched the original film in 2006, on the set of her own romantic-comedy film “You Are the One.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Hindi ko makakalimutan ‘yun,” Gonzaga said, even mentioning her shooting location at the time, Pampanga.

Referring to her film director then, Cathy Garcia-Molina, Gonzaga narrated: “Sabi ni Direk Cathy, panoorin mo ‘yung ‘Sassy Girl.’ Iyan ang peg namin sa ‘yo. Dapat ganiyan ka, may pagka-feisty.”

Starring as the unnamed title character in the 2001 movie was Jun Ji-hyun, with whom Gonzaga has been compared over the years.

“Twenty years after the film was released, I’m given the opportunity to play the role here in the Philippines. I consider it as a big blessing,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga’s screen partner in “My Sassy Girl,” as well as the film’s release date and venues, have yet to be announced.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC