

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta is a proud mother as she and her husband, Kiko Pangilinan, attended the graduation of their daughter Miel.

The country's Megastar dropped a series of updates during the high school graduation of her child at The Beacon Academy in Laguna.

"My youngest girl is graduating today… So proud! Happy and sentimental," she said.

Miel's siblings also attended her graduation, where she also received a loyalty award.

Before the graduation, Cuneta released some photos of Miel going to prom.

Marveling at how fast time flew by, the screen veteran added: “I cannot believe my bunso baby girl is now eighteen.”

Miel made headlines in June last year when she revealed that she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Describing herself as "openly and publicly queer," she thanked her family and close friends for supporting her as she explores her own gender and sexual identity.