Sarah G performs ‘Alam’ with John Roa on ‘It’s Showtime’

MANILA - Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo performed one of her new singles “Alam" with John Roa on the "It’s Showtime” stage on Thursday.

Geronimo released the nearly five-minute dance track of the song last February — her fourth new track in just four months.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Sobra lang po akong masayang masaya and very thankful dahil ang katulad ni John Roa ay dumating sa buhay ko,” she said after their number.

“Isang privilege po to be given an opportunity to work with someone as great as John Roa. Thank you so much. Our song is so beautiful,” Geronimo added.

Roa, for his part, said he is still on cloud nine every time he realizes that he got to work with Geronimo.

“Sa totoo lang I still can’t find the right words every time nare-realize ko na I get to sing and write for Ate Sarah. Sinasabi ko nga kay Ate, sobrang tuwang tuwa yung 11 years old and yung ako ngayon,” he said.

During their appearance on the noontime program, Geronimo also taught the “It’s Showtime” hosts the dance steps of the new track.

She also took the opportunity to promote her upcoming concert with Bamboo which will happen on July 7.

Geronimo has resumed her TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” more than two years after her last ABS-CBN stage performance. Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.