MANILA - Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin sent their followers abuzz after they posted on their respective social media pages photos of them together taken backstage after their performance on “ASAP Natin To” last Sunday.

Fedelin’s post came first, showing him holding the camera as Diaz strikes a pose. The actor did not write anything for the caption except a camera emoji and a blue heart.

Diaz, for her part, shared a series of pictures, the first one of which shows her and Fedelin all smiles. The next shots were her photos taken by Fedelin.

In the caption, Diaz simply thanked their supporters for watching them on the ABS-CBN variety show.

Following their posts, their fans flooded them with comments saying they are looking forward to seeing them together on screen in their upcoming project.

Some even commented the two would make a good couple.

Diaz and Fedelin, dubbed by their fans as “FranSeth,” are set to star in the ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen” which will see them paired for the first time.

Diaz and Fedelin — along with their respective, former screen partners Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes — were launched as The Gold Squad in 2019. They co-starred in major projects, including as a group and as a love team.

While the official pairings at the time were “KyCine” (Echarri and Diaz) and “SethDrea” (Fedelin and Brillantes), some fans also saw potential in the prospect of switching partners.

What seemed impossible then has finally happened now, to the joy of “FranSeth” fans whose reactions made the tandem a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines following the announcement of their new project.