MANILA -- Coleen Garcia impressed many of her social media followers after showing that she can "strike anywhere" when it comes to breastfeeding her son, Amari.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a photo of her nursing Amari while on a paddle board out on sea.

"It was my first time on the paddle board, and I was finally having some nice alone time, until the little guy spotted me while he was playing in the water," she said.

"It was nice while it lasted," she added, using the hashtags #strikeanywhere and #asinanywhere.

Garcia's post drew positive comments from her friends and followers, who praised her for her commitment to breastfeeding her son.

"The beauty of breastfeeding. Snacks anytime, anywhere," one netizen said.

"Motherhood. I'm very impressed how you nail it," another added.

Garcia has always been open about her breastfeeding journey in social media since giving birth to Amari in 2020.

She tied the knot with singer-host Billy Crawford in 2018.