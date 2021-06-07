WATCH: BINI’s debut MV teaser wows with top-notch visuals

BINI’s Jhoanna is seen in a teaser for the group’s debut music video for ‘Born To Win.’ YouTube: BINI Official

MANILA — BINI released over the weekend back-to-back teasers for the music video of its debut single, “Born To Win,” wowing fans with top-notch visuals and uniquely Filipino elements.

The first teaser shows a massive cube of light descending near a rock formation, with a quick glimpse of BINI breaking out of the vessel.

The second teaser, meanwhile, shows more abstract visuals, including an eclipse, a full moon framed, as well as native metalwork and textiles.

Notably, a closeup of BINI’s Jhoanna is seen at the end of the teaser, with her eye color resembling flames.

The teasers for “Born To Win’s” music video were released after BINI’s “The Runway” show, the first of a two-part launch event introducing the P-pop group.

The music video will premiere on June 11, during the second part of the group’s debut, dubbed “The Showcase,” which will also feature a fan conference and live performances from BINI.

The members of BINI were introduced in ‘The Runway,’ wearing creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran. Courtesy of Metro.Style

Never-before-seen footage of BINI’s 2-year training under Star Hunt Academy, the ABS-CBN group grooming pop performers for international stardom, will also be shown during “The Showcase.”

Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, BINI released its pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut” in November 2020, courting a growing fanbase that has since been dubbed “Bloom.”

In December 2020, the group’s members signed officially as talents of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, and as recording artists of the network’s record company, Star Music.

