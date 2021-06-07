'Tenet,' 'Godzilla vs. Kong' to premiere in PH on HBO GO this June

MANILA – Filipino movie enthusiasts are in for a treat this month of June.

This after HBO Go announced through a statement on Monday that two blockbuster movies are coming to the Philippines exclusively via its streaming platform.

One of the two movies is “Tenet,” which was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. This original sci-fi action follows the Protagonist, played by John David Washington, as he fights for the survival of the entire world.

Employing his unique vision, Nolan crafts an epic movie adventure that inverts the conventional understanding of time.

Coming to HBO Go on June 12, “Tenet” also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokonikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Meanwhile, the other blockbuster film that will soon be streaming on HBO Go is “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The movie follows the story of Godzilla and Kong as these two legends collide in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. With them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.

However, they soon unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. Instigated by unseen forces, the initial confrontation between the two monsters is only the beginning of a mystery that lies deep within the core of the earth.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

It will make its way to HBO Go on June 23.