MANILA -- The trailer for the upcoming movie "1521," starring actress Bea Alonzo has been released.

The film also stars screen veteran Maricel Laxa and American actor Danny Trejo.

The trailer shows Alonzo as Diwata, a Filipina who falls in love with Spaniard Enrique during the epic clash between pre-colonial Filipinos and the Spanish forces of Ferdinand Magellan in Mactan, Cebu more than 500 years ago.

The film is a collaboration between US-based Filipino producer Francis B. Lara Ho and Fil-American actor-director Michael Copon.

In previous virtual press conference, Lara Ho said that while the movie highlights Filipino history and culture, he emphasized that this is not a historical movie.

“The good thing though is our production designers, our writers and our director read a lot, did a lot of research. We did consult a lot of historical experts. However, we want to make this very clear, we are not making a historical movie. We are not talking 'Bonifacio' here, we are not talking 'Goyo.' This is really a love story, kinda like Pocahontas and Romeo and Juliet,” he said.

Copon echoed this and said that "1521" will not focus entirely on the Battle of Mactan, citing the romance between Diwata and Enrique, which he described as the "heart and soul" of the story.

