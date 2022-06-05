Director Jay Altarejos returns to romance drama in new film

Director Jay Altarejos

MANILA -- Award-winning director Joselito “Jay’ Altarejos started in mainstream filmmaking in 1999 and worked at the helm of Viva Films’ “Kiss Mo Ko,” starring Dingdong Dantes, Antoinette Taus and Sunshine Dizon.

“Even at that time, may abhorrence na ako sa mainstream,” Altarejos told ABS-CBN News. “Maybe the genre is not for me. Na-trauma ako after that.”

For eight years, Altarejos focused on TV directing until in 2007, when he returned to work at the helm of a low-budgeted film for Viva, “Ang Lalaki sa Parola,” with Harry Laurel.

Last year, Altarejos was awarded Best Editor in Gawad Urian for “Memories of Forgetting.” He also released his controversial political film, “Walang Kasarian ang Digmaang Bayan.”

This time, Altarejos is filming “Memories of a Love Story,” with young actors Oliver Aquino and Migs Almendras, joining veteran character actress Dexter Doria. Altarejos will also start “Finding Daddy Blake.”

Even if he’s now known in independent cinema – for pioneering the digital age of New Queer Cinema in the Philippines – Altarejos inevitably returns to his roots in filmmaking.

“I will always say that I started with Viva,” Altarejos asserted. “I will always have that gratitude in me for Boss Vic del Rosario and si Vincent. Veronique is a very close friend of mine. And, of course, si Val [Valerie]. Mga kaibigan ko sila.

“This is a 360-degree na pagbabalik. I want to do the best that I can with ‘Memories of a Love Story.’ Maybe release it beyond Vivamax.”

Altarejos writes and directs “Memories of a Love Story,” the story of two childhood friends -- Eric (Aquino) and Jericho (Almendras) -- who see each other again in Camarines Sur to fulfill the former mother’s wish.

She died in Italy at the height of pandemic. She wanted the son to scatter her ashes in CamSur.

“What happens in the past collides with the present,” Altarejos said. “That’s the premise of the story. When these two things collide, the story of star-crossed lovers gets revealed. Alam natin ‘pag star-crossed, they will not end up together.”

Doria is Lola Fuming, the scheming matriarch of the Alindogan clan and Jericho’s domineering grandmother.

Part of “Memories of a Love Story” is inspired by Altarejos’ personal experiences. “I always say my films are very personal, almost confessional. May flashback itong pelikulang ito. Bata, matanda.

“I think it’s very important to examine our past so we will have our learning and we can apply it to the present. It’s important na hindi natin kalimutan ang nakaraan. History, based on facts, is always good.”

Creating the plot of “Memories of a Love Story,” Altarejos felt it was important to delve back into his past memories and feelings.

“I remember meeting someone I really like when I was still in high school,” Altarejos recalled. “Then meeting him again like 20 years after and realizing he was not the person I loved before.

“He is not for me anymore at this point in our lives. May mga ganu’n akong ala-ala. Somehow, that memory keeps us good, but the present doesn’t say so. Kailangan nating siyang reconcile and accept it. Doon based ang pelikulang ito.

“We are in a greater context. We are in a place wherein we are being asked kung ano ba ang epekto sa atin ng kasaysayan or our past. Lagi akong ganu’n tumingin from a very personal perspective. Tinitignan ko siya sa mas malaking konteksto.

“I’m going back to the past. I’m going to examine the things that I have for that. In the same manner the film also asks us about our past as a nation. How do we deal with it? Parang wala siyang pinag-iba.”

With “Memories of a Love Story,” Altarejos returns to the romance-drama after a decade. “This is a melodrama and my actors will be able to shine. I want everyone to shine here. I’m hoping for the best for Migs, Oliver, even Dexter.”

Altarejos had a hand in lining up the cast of his latest screen project. “I always work with people I know and I like,” he said. “I always work with Oliver Aquino, he’s a very competent actor. He’s part of our group, 2076 Collective.”

Altarejos hopes to bring back the tradition of Viva Films, where rich families live in mansions.

“Kahit sensual ang pelikula, I want that bigness,” he said. “I want that tradition. At the same time, I want to know how classes affect our personal relationships.”