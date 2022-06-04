Conrad Ricamora and Joel Kim Booster in Fire Island. Courtesy: Hulu/Searchlight "Fire Island"

'Fire Island' is a romantic comedy inspired by the Jane Austen classic 'Pride and Prejudice.'

It is written by and stars Joel Kim Booster in the central role. Playing the film’s equivalent of the aloof romantic hero Mr. Darcy is Conrad Ricamora.

A stage and tv veteran, one of the Filipino American actor’s most memorable performances was playing Ninoy Aquino in the stage musical 'Here Lies Love.' He admits playing Mr. Darcy was something he didn't think was possible for him.

"I feel like things are changing because of people like Joel writing the script that he wrote. Honestly, it wasn't on my list because I thought after six years of being on 'How to Get Away with Murder' playing this iconic gay couple, it wasn't even on my radar," Ricamora said.

"I love the character. I loved the character from the Keira Knightley 'Pride and Prejudice' movie, and so when it came along, I was so excited and so thrilled to be given the opportunity just to audition for it."

'Fire Island' showcases talents and characters that are finally getting their much-deserved spotlight in the rom-com genre. It centers diverse characters and the friendships, joy and romance of queer people - themes that have been largely absent in Hollywood films. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the movie employed queer talents on- and off-screen, adding a layer of authenticity to the storytelling.

Booster thought of writing the story ten years ago when he first visited New York's Fire Island, a place frequented by LGBTQIA+ community members.

"Not only is it a gay story, but it is very specifically a story about the gay Asian American experience. And I think that there is a lot of question when you're trying to get something like that sold of, whether or not there is something that straight white the broader audience, can engage with. And I think what the industry is starting to realize is that when you tell specific stories, when you tell hyper-specific stories especially, there is a universality to the themes. This story is about friendship. It's about chosen family," Booster noted.

The film also stars Booster's best friend, 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Bowen Yang, who credits Booster for writing a part that challenged him as an actor.

"It meant everything. As a performer, an artist, I think what you always wanna do is present something that resembles your complete self and I feel like Joel just gave me that opportunity," Yang said.

The cast, which includes veteran comedienne Margaret Cho, also consists of real-life friends.

"These really are my best friends and so I don't take that for granted at all," actor Matt Rogers said. "This is just an incredible experience that I don't think will be easily replicated."

'Fire Island' is now streaming on Hulu.