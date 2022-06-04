Photo from event brief sent to media

MANILA – Several celebrities are set to grace the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio in Davao City on June 19, Sunday.

Leading the list of stars for the “MUSIKAHAN: Pasasalamat” are rapper Andrew E., comedian Bayani Agbayani, and actress Arci Muñoz.

The inauguration will be held at San Pedro Square and will start at 3 p.m. The concert is expected to take place by 6 p.m.

Hosting the event is comedienne Giselle Sanchez while Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, Wency Cornejo, and Duncan Ramos are also attending the event.

Celebrity dancers Jopay Paguia and Joshua Zamora are also included in the list alongside Sanya Lopez, Diane Medina, Rodjun Cruz, and Jona Soquite.

Here is the complete list of personalities expected to show up at the event:

• Giselle Sanchez (host)

• Andrew E

• Isay Alvarez

• Robert Seña

• Njel de Mesa

• Wency Cornejo

• Duncan Ramos

• Myrus

• Ima Castro

• Arci Muñoz

• Janell Jamer

• Ines Veneracion

• Jopay Paguia

• Joshua Zamora

• Rodjun Cruz

• DJ Jennifer Lee

• Sanya Lopez

• Diane Medina

• Ralph Merced

• Jona Soquite

• Raphaelo Cañedo

• Nicole Yu

• Jr Oclarit

• Abet Padilla

• Aila Santos

• Chabelita

• Eduana

• Morgana

• Shamcey

• Kenita

• Lady Bam

• EMNT

• The Unity

• Koro Espressivo

• UM Chorale Alumni

• RK Kent

• D tribe

• Neil Llanes

• Zysix Band

• The Duke's

• Maan Chua

• Mebuyan

The inauguration is also open to the public as free rides will be provided for those who want to attend the event.

Organizers urged attendees to observe COVID-19 protocols while at the venue and issued several reminders.

According to the event brief, a photo opportunity for the public with Duterte-Carpio will be available at Quezon Park in front of the city hall beginning at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will administer the oath of office.