Sara Duterte's June 19 inauguration in Davao City open to public, concert to follow

Posted at Jun 04 2022 11:57 AM

Sara Duterte-Carpio is proclaimed the vice president-elect of the Philippines on May 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
MANILA – Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's inauguration in Davao City will be opened to the public, according to an event brief sent to media, with at least 40 entertainment artists invited to a subsequent music concert.

Duterte-Carpio's inauguration at San Pedro Square will start at 4:30 p.m., but gates will be open to the public at 2 p.m. for a Thanksgiving Mass and pre-program entertainment.

Free rides will be provided for those who want to attend the event.

Organizers urged attendees to observe COVID-19 protocols while at the venue and issued the following additional reminders:

  • Everyone will undergo security screening at all entry points.
  • Wearing of backpacks and jackets will not be allowed.
  • Drones shall be taken down, except for those issued with security clearance by PSCC.
  • Bringing pointed objects (sticks, umbrellas, sharp objects, and the like) will be prohibited.
  • PWDs, senior citizens, and visibly pregnant women will have a separate area and will be guided at the security check.
  • Snacks and water will be made available. Sidewalk vendors will be allowed to conduct business in designated areas.
  • Guests with seats shall be sent a special notice with itemized instructions and shall be required to RSVP.

According to the statement, a photo opportunity for the public with Duterte-Carpio will be available at Quezon Park in front of the city hall beginning at 6 p.m.

Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will conduct the administration of the oath of office.

Duterte-Carpio's Filipiniana will be custom–made by Davao designer Silverio Anglacer. 

News organizations need to be accredited by the Vice President-elect's Inaugural Media team.

