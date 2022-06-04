MANILA – Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's inauguration in Davao City will be opened to the public, according to an event brief sent to media, with at least 40 entertainment artists invited to a subsequent music concert.
Duterte-Carpio's inauguration at San Pedro Square will start at 4:30 p.m., but gates will be open to the public at 2 p.m. for a Thanksgiving Mass and pre-program entertainment.
Free rides will be provided for those who want to attend the event.
Organizers urged attendees to observe COVID-19 protocols while at the venue and issued the following additional reminders:
- Everyone will undergo security screening at all entry points.
- Wearing of backpacks and jackets will not be allowed.
- Drones shall be taken down, except for those issued with security clearance by PSCC.
- Bringing pointed objects (sticks, umbrellas, sharp objects, and the like) will be prohibited.
- PWDs, senior citizens, and visibly pregnant women will have a separate area and will be guided at the security check.
- Snacks and water will be made available. Sidewalk vendors will be allowed to conduct business in designated areas.
- Guests with seats shall be sent a special notice with itemized instructions and shall be required to RSVP.
According to the statement, a photo opportunity for the public with Duterte-Carpio will be available at Quezon Park in front of the city hall beginning at 6 p.m.
Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will conduct the administration of the oath of office.
Duterte-Carpio's Filipiniana will be custom–made by Davao designer Silverio Anglacer.
News organizations need to be accredited by the Vice President-elect's Inaugural Media team.
