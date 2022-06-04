Sara Duterte-Carpio is proclaimed the vice president-elect of the Philippines on May 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Vice-President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio's inauguration in Davao City will be opened to the public, according to an event brief sent to media, with at least 40 entertainment artists invited to a subsequent music concert.

Duterte-Carpio's inauguration at San Pedro Square will start at 4:30 p.m., but gates will be open to the public at 2 p.m. for a Thanksgiving Mass and pre-program entertainment.

Free rides will be provided for those who want to attend the event.

Organizers urged attendees to observe COVID-19 protocols while at the venue and issued the following additional reminders:

Everyone will undergo security screening at all entry points.

Wearing of backpacks and jackets will not be allowed.

Drones shall be taken down, except for those issued with security clearance by PSCC.

Bringing pointed objects (sticks, umbrellas, sharp objects, and the like) will be prohibited.

PWDs, senior citizens, and visibly pregnant women will have a separate area and will be guided at the security check.

Snacks and water will be made available. Sidewalk vendors will be allowed to conduct business in designated areas.

Guests with seats shall be sent a special notice with itemized instructions and shall be required to RSVP.

According to the statement, a photo opportunity for the public with Duterte-Carpio will be available at Quezon Park in front of the city hall beginning at 6 p.m.

Supreme Court Justice Ramon Paul Hernando will conduct the administration of the oath of office.

Duterte-Carpio's Filipiniana will be custom–made by Davao designer Silverio Anglacer.

News organizations need to be accredited by the Vice President-elect's Inaugural Media team.