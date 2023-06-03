Everybody, Sing! returns for third season. FILE

MANILA – Award-winning Kapamilya host Vice Ganda is returning on the weekend with the community singing game show “Everybody, Sing!” which turned bigger this time.

“Songbayanan” can win as much as P2 million in the third installation of the show which will begin on June 3, Saturday.

Aside from the higher jackpot prize, the members of “Songbayanan” also got bigger, as it doubles the previous 50 contestants.

Last season, viewers witnessed how 50 players from various communities collaborated to take home the P1 million cash prize.

The lucky ‘songbayanan’ winners in the previous season included bartenders, gas station workers, and bank employees.

Meanwhile, viewers should also look forward to seeing more of Vice’s eye-catching outfits this season that are inspired by the line of work of the featured “songbayanan.”

Police officers will be the first group that will play in the show's third season.

Season three will also feature celebrity guests every weekend who will sing with resident band Six-Part Invention starting off with “The Voice Kids Season 5” coach KZ Tandingan and comedians Divine Tetay and Petite.

Catch “Everybody, Sing!” every weekend at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5. It will also available on iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC