Ex-'PBB' housemate Andi Abaya to make movie debut in 'Caught in the Act'

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother : Connect" housemate Andi Abaya will make her movie debut in "Caught in the Act," which is being eyed for this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

In an interview on Star Magic's "Inside News," Abaya said the film is about a group of teens who developed an app to catch criminals.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Supposedly this app is to catch crimes and report it directly to the police. However, the person involved in the crime they witnessed was the police as well, kaya hinant down sila and hinabol sila ng mga syndicate na 'yon," said Abaya, who plays senior high school student Elaine Cruz in the movie.

"May passion siya sa pagkanta. She's really ambitious when it comes to her dreams in singing. Although she is somewhat a lazy student pero she makes sure na nasa-submit niya ang requirement niya and (nagagawa) ang responsibilities niya on time," Abaya said of her character.

She expects to learn more about acting with this project, which was announced last May 29 at a media conference with director Perry Escaño and the cast members, including Abaya.

"This will help me become more flexible when it comes to acting and that is one of the things that I am looking forward doing this project," she said.

Abaya said she immediately shared the good news about being cast in the movie with her fellow "PBB" housemate Kobie Brown.

"Kobie was one of the few people I shared the news to when I first found out about this project. He is proud of me. Sinabi niya sa akin na he supports me no matter what and he's gonna be cheering for me. Kaya thank you Kobie for always being there no matter what," she said.

Abaya also thanked all her fans for the love and support.

"You guys never fail to make my heart full. Kaya I will forever be grateful for all the things that you've done for me and you are doing for me. Lahat kayo may place sa puso ko. I love each and every one of you," Abaya said.

Just last month, Abaya and Brown, along with Haira Palaguitto, and Kyron Aguilera, joined Dreamscape Entertainment's The Squad Plus.

Abaya is the second big placer in "PBB Connect." She has been a commercial model since the age of 13. She nurtured her passion for performing by taking acting workshops in grade school.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC