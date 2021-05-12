Former 'PBB' housemates join Dreamscape's The Squad Plus

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" housemates Andi Abaya, Kobie Brown, Haira Palaguitto, and Kyron Aguilera have joined Dreamscape Entertainment's The Squad Plus.

The four were introduced as part of the Kapamilya teen group in a media conference.

Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri were the original members of the group, which were then called the Gold Squad.

It was later on renamed to The Squad Plus with the addition of more talents last March.

Get to know the four new members of The Squad Plus below:

ANDI ABAYA

This "PBB Connect" second Big Placer has been a commercial model since the age of 13. She nurtured her passion for performing by taking acting workshops in grade school.

Now 19, she has developed more talents that make her showbiz-ready, including dancing, singing, acting, and playing the guitar.

KOBIE BROWN

The "charming striker" of "PBB Connect" and the show's third placer is equally passionate about sports and showbiz.

Brown's love for music started when he was a kid, when he would copy his idol Michael Jackson's moves and would often be asked to sing at family dinners. He has also found a newfound passion for mixing songs after he learned to DJ during quarantine.

KYRON AGUILERA

Becoming a competitive cyclist allowed this "PBB" housemate to come out of his shell and explore his strengths.

After he got evicted, his supporters' love and encouraging words made him realize his potential to pursue his dreams, giving him the reassurance to face the next chapter of his showbiz journey.

HYRA PALAGUITTO

This young "PBB" housemate has always dreamed of appearing on television since she was a kid. This gave her the faith and focus to excel in beauty pageants, spoken work contests, and debate competitions.

Currently, her livestreaming hobby has also allowed her to enhance her talent for improvisation and way with words.

