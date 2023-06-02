Photo from Marina Summers' Twitter account

MANILA – Drag queen Marina Summers has become the latest Filipino personality to be featured on the iconic Times Square billboard in New York City.

Marina landed on the digital billboard as part of music streaming platform Spotify’s GLOW – an Equity program for LGBTQIA+ creators.

GLOW is Spotify’s latest initiative to support people of historically marginalized communities and reassert its commitment to equity in audio.

Who would have thought that this little Filipina would grace this iconic screen?!? Thank you @Spotify for this opportunity! Happy Pride indeed! Asia to America, next the world, the universe rather! 🙏🏽🌊 #MarinaSummers pic.twitter.com/RevAe1v0gZ — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) June 2, 2023

Marina, who finished as runner up in the debut season of “Drag Race Philippines,” celebrated the moment which came at the start of Pride month.

Marina released her single “ride 4 me” in April. It is her follow-up to "Divine," her first single under Tarsier Records.

