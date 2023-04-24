Marina Summers fires up with new single 'ride 4 me'

Photo from Marina Summer's Twitter account.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 runner-up Marina Summers fired up with her new single released over the weekend.

Produced by Corrgtd and Subzylla, Marina released her second single "ride 4 me" with Tarsier Records on Friday. The song was written by her and Alfonso Bassig.

"Officially entering my hot girl era with my new single RIDE 4 ME out now!" she said.

Last year, Marina released her new single "Divine," her first with Tarsier Records.

Marina is one of the newest additions to Tarsier Records’ roster of artists. She performs regularly at Nectar Nightclub and is one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH.

She is known for the hit competition series "Drag Race Philippines" which was won by Precious Paula Nicole.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: