Arjo on balancing work, love: 'Maine is my priority'

MANILA – Despite his busy schedule, Kapamilya actor and House representative Arjo Atayde knows his priority – and that is his soon-to-wife Maine Mendoza.

Atayde revealed to select members of the press that once he gets married to Mendoza, the Kapuso host and actress will be his top priority.

He mentioned this when asked about how he manages his time while wearing so many hats – as an actor-producer, public servant, and Mendoza’s fiance.

“Definitely once we’re married, Maine is definitely my priority. (Then) family and Congress. But definitely, Maine will always be my priority,” Atayde said.

He also made sure to fulfill his obligations as a lawmaker in Quezon City while at the same producing world-class contents including the crime-thriller series “Cattleya Killer.”

“It’s really time management. Congress asks for so much time as well, especially in the district. And we just really balance it. The longest time I was gone was this one (Cannes) and nung nagka-COVID ako,” he continued.

“All the shows and movies I’ve done were pre-campaign or I’ve done since way before pa ako nagka-position.”

According to Atayde, Mendoza plays the biggest part in whatever he does.

“I always work for the future of my family and not for myself, mga luho or what… I am more focused now in building an empire for my kids, for my soon to be wife. That’s my mindset,” he added.

Atayde is hoping to have three kids as he comes from a big family but he is willing to take whatever God gives them.

The couple is set to get married this year but Atayde declined to give further details about their wedding preparations.

Currently, the Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor is busy promoting the “Cattleya Killer” which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, making it accessible to many Filipinos.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, the six-part series is an ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios Production of the Ataydes.



