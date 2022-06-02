Welcome to Viva Las Vengeance. This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between.



Viva Las Vengeance, the album, will be out on August 19th: https://t.co/yh4Xa54iga pic.twitter.com/cmhMRUXR62 — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) June 1, 2022

American pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco on Wednesday announced the release date of its new album after dropping its comeback song.

In a tweet, the band said that its new album "Viva Las Vengeance" will be available on August 19.

"This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout, and everything that happens in between," the group said of its new album.

"This is the new era, and the journey starts now," it added.

Panic! At The Disco earlier released its new single "Shut Up And Go To Bed" on May 30. This marks the band's return since the release of its last single from its sixth studio album, "Pray for the Wicked" in 2018.

Panic! At The Disco started in 2004 as a band led by Brendon Urie with multiple member changes. Urie became a solo act in 2015.

It is known for their songs "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," "The Ballad of Mona Lisa," and "New Perspective," among others.