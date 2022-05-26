Panic! At The Disco to return with new song on June 1

American pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco on Tuesday said it is set to return with a new song.

In a tweet, the band confirmed that the new single "Shut Up And Go To Bed" will be released on June 1.

"It’s time to shut up and go to bed. Set your alarm to 6:01," the group said in an earlier post.

It’s time to shut up and go to bed. Set your alarm to 6:01. pic.twitter.com/WPZTcLZxL4 — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) May 20, 2022

This will mark the band's return since the release of its last single from its sixth studio album, "Pray for the Wicked" in 2018.

Panic! At The Disco started in 2004 as a band led by Brendon Urie with multiple member changes. Urie became a solo act in 2015.

They are known for their songs "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," "The Ballad of Mona Lisa," and "New Perspective," among others.