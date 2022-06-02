Watch more News on iWantTFC

He was one of the busiest singers during the pandemic, doing virtual shows from his living room.

Now, Concert King Martin Nievera is back on the road for shows in the Philippines and the US, proving he is still one of the hottest in-demand singers Pinoys can't get enough of.

Martin still relishes the first live show he did out of the lockdowns.

"We tried to move as much as we could. Thank God the pandemic kind of slowly dissipated somehow that you didn't have to see me in my bedroom because that's the end of it. That's too much already. If you want a visual, try and picture me in a suit, but in boxer shorts," he said.

"I'm just so happy to be out of my boxers, singing for you people now. Because you know, when I first came out on stage and one of my other shows, when America first opened up for live performances, I nearly cried because the audience screamed like they did 40 years ago. And the sad thing is, it wasn't for me. It was, 'I'm out of the house, I'm watching a show,'" Martin quipped.

On June 12, he is headlining 'Himig ng Kalayaan' in Washington, DC, TFC's biggest show yet after the pandemic stopped live events. For Martin, there's nothing quite as special as Filipinos getting together for a very special day like the Philippine Independence Day.

"None more beautiful than when Filipinos come together as a family, as a people. Now more than ever, we need this to show unity. And to be part of that, to be the soundtrack of that, to sing for an event like that. You know, TFC has always been known to bring people together... but the live performances when they put us together and to get artists from the Philippines to perform, it's just another great way of showing how we are united as a people, through our music, through our performances, through our stories, through our experiences."

Recently, Martin took time to get involved with a good friend's local charity that supports kids with cancer in Las Vegas.

"I get to do something I can't say I've done often. And that's give back to my friend and give back to his charity, which is [at] the Sunrise Hospitals. And I'm just so happy and proud that he chose me to be one of those," he noted.

Aside from Martin, the big show in Washington, DC will also highlight some of the best talents the Philippines has to offer to the world. They include Asia's Nightingale Lani Misalucha and Broadway Barkada.

The event will be held at the DAR Constitution Hall. Tickets are available on mytfc.com/himigngkalayaan.