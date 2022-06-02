LOOK: Liza Soberano finally meets Bella Poarch

Actress Liza Soberano on Thursday shared that she was glad to finally meet TikTok star Bella Poach.

In an Instagram post, Soberano posted snaps with the social media star.

"Queen things with (Bella Poarch) I had a blast getting to know you," she said in the caption.

Soberano made headlines last week when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress is now managed by James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”