Gerald believes it is important he, Julia get along with each other's family

MANILA – Gerald Anderson is happy that her girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto, gets along with his mother.

Anderson was asked about the two’s relationship during a virtual conference for “A Family Affair” on Wednesday, days after photos of his mom and Barretto together made the rounds online.

"Importante iyan na mga mahal ng mahal mo, mahal ka rin at mahal mo sila, at okay kayo lahat,” the actor said.

Anderson added: “Sa awa ng Diyos, ganun 'yung set-up.”

He also commented about how much fun he has when he gets to spend time with Barretto’s family.

“They're very great people. Masarap kausap. Punong-puno ng wisdom and masaya kasama,” he said.

Since going public with their relationship in March last year, Barretto and Anderson have been often seen together spending time with the actress’ family.

Anderson has previously referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

Barretto, for her part, confessed that she would say yes if Anderson would propose to her.

When asked if she is frightened by marriage, Barretto said: “I am not scared. Marriage [is] exciting. I am curious.”

According to the actress, she is grateful for Anderson for constantly leading her to the right direction.

“I always tell him how lucky I feel that I am with somebody who can guide me in life in general. Someone who can ground me, who can put sense in my head. I can talk to him about anything. He puts everything into perspective for me,” she said.