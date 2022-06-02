Actress Aiko Melendez is now taking a break in United States, almost a month after she was elected councilor for Quezon City's fifth district.

On Instagram, Melendez posted photos of her enjoying her vacation abroad with boyfriend Jay Khonghun, who was also elected as the first district congressman of Zambales.

"I think you are suffering from a lack of vitamin ME. Finally spending quality time together after elections," Melendez wrote in one of her posts, tagging Khonghun.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, the actress said she has no qualms returning to public service after 11 years.

Melendez, considered one of the best actresses of her generation, is known for hit films "May Minamahal," "Sa 'Yo Lamang" and "Kahit Kailan."

Her last movie – "Rainbow Sunset" – saw her win best supporting actress at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.