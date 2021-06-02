What to expect from Vice Ganda’s ‘Everybody, Sing!’ which debuts on June 5

Nonstop singing and bayanihan will reign supreme every weekend with Vice Ganda as “Everybody, Sing!”

Hosted by Vice Ganda, the first community singing game show in the Philippines titled “Everybody, Sing!” is making its debut on June 5 on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

Airing every weekend, “Everybody Sing!” will feature 25 players from one sector who would showcase their teamwork to win the P500,000 jackpot prize of the game show, an original concept of ABS-CBN.

The game will highlight the spirit of bayanihan and teamwork that is important in communities, especially during this pandemic.

“Dito sa 'Everybody Sing,' walang magkakalaban at walang uuwi ng luhaan dahil ang 25 contestants ang magkakampi at magtutulungan,” Vice Ganda said. “Di baleng wala sa tono, basta tama ang lyrics.”

To win, players called “songbayanan” have to help each other guess the correct lyrics of different songs. They will be divided into five groups for the five rounds of the game which will also feature different styles in playing to test the contestants’ skills.

Each correct answer is equivalent to P1,000 per player and will merit an additional two seconds for the jackpot round.

In the final round, the “songbayanan” will have to guess the title of 10 songs using the time they have earned during the five rounds.

Each correct answer in the jackpot round corresponds to P5,000 and if they guess all song titles correctly, the players will take home and share the P500,000 grand prize.

A group of community pantry volunteers will be the first to play in “Everybody, Sing!” on June 5 at 8 p.m., while members of the food and beverage service crew will be featured on Sunday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m.

“Everybody, Sing!” was initially scheduled to air in March 2020, but it was postponed due to the community quarantine.

