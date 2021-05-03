Vice Ganda’s ‘Everybody, Sing!’ finally set for debut

‘Everybody, Sing!’ was originally scheduled to premiere in March 2020. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Everybody, Sing!”, the ABS-CBN singing game show hosted by Vice Ganda, is finally set for debut after over a year of postponement.

On Sunday, the program released a new teaser indicating it will premiere in June on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWant TFC, and TFC.

“Everybody, Sing!” was originally due to air on ABS-CBN Channel 2 on March 15, 2020.

Its pilot was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. That same month marked the first lockdown implementation in the country.

The initial premiere date of “Everybody, Sing!” was also two months before ABS-CBN was forced off free television in May, when its franchise application was left to expire in the House of Representatives.

Instead of resuming on Channel 2, “Everybody, Sing!” will be seen across ABS-CBN’s cable and digital platforms, as well as A2Z.

The original format of the community singing game show included 100 players, who must cooperate to win as much as P2 million.

The revised program, in light of limitations due to the pandemic, will instead feature 25 players taking on a series of singing challenges, for a chance to win as much as P500,000, according to the new teaser.

