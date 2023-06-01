Single mom Vina Morales proud of daughter Ceana's academic achievements

MANILA – Vina Morales turned to social media to express how proud she is of her daughter Ceana’s academic achievements.

On Instagram, Morales said it brings her so much joy the Ceana is doing well in school.

“As a single working mom, with so much pride, I congratulate my daughter @ceanaml for being one of the 1st honors in her section grade 7 last year,” she said.

“I just got her report card and sharing to all of you how proud I am with her achievement,” she added.

Looking back on her own experience, Morales shared that she was already working professionally at the age of 9 and had missed out on many school activities.

The singer is glad that her daughter does not have to go through the same experience she did.

“When I was 9 years old, I was working professionally already so I missed school activity. I am overjoyed knowing that she is growing up to be a responsible person. Mommy is so proud and I love you very much,” she said.

Ceana, who turned 14 last April, is Morales's child with ex-boyfriend Cedric Lee.