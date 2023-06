MANILA -- "It's Showtime" host Jugs Jugueta and his wife Andie Aguirre celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on May 30.

On Instagram, the couple shared photos taken from their Taiwan trip to mark their special day.

"8 years of protecting each other from the elements—rain, sun, and everything in between," the couple captioned their shared post.

Jugueta, who is also a member of the OPM rock band Itchyworms, and Aguirre tied the knot in 2015.

