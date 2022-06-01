MANILA – Irish band The Script is returning to Manila for a one-night concert.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live made the announcement across its official social media pages on Wednesday.

Announcement 📣🇵🇭

THE SCRIPT are coming to MANILA with their Greatest Hits Tour 2022! Sept 23 Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets on-sale June 11, 10AM via https://t.co/fjJo8W0TBP and all SM Tickets outlets #TheScriptManila2022 pic.twitter.com/xNzISjb8OX — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) June 1, 2022

The Manila concert will be part of The Script’s Greatest Hits Tour 2022. It will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 23.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale beginning 11 a.m. on June 11 via SMTickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets.

It will be the group's fourth performance in the Philippines, following their concerts in 2011, 2013 and 2018.

The band, composed of Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power, is best known for hits such as "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," "Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame” and "Superheroes."