MANILA — While their separation was a joint announcement, Moira dela Torre has opted to mostly keep mum after her husband, Jason Hernandez, admitted being unfaithful during their marriage.

Minutes after Hernandez issued the statement on his social media pages Tuesday night, dela Torres simply shared through Instagram Stories a completely black image, followed by a re-post of her former partner’s statement.

Beyond those, dela Torre has not made any individual comment on the split.

Hawk-eyed fans of the hitmaker, however, did notice that dela Torre appears to have cut ties with Hernandez on social media. As of Wednesday, she no longer appears to follow Hernandez on Instagram, and has wiped their photos as a couple from her page.

Hernandez, on the other hand, continues to follow dela Torre on the platform. But like his wife, Hernandez no longer has photos of them together, save for one that shows their February 2020 Bohol vacation. He has also left one solo picture of dela Torre still visible as of Wednesday afternoon.

“To see you laugh is one of the greatest joys in this life,” Hernandez captioned the post, dated February 6, 2020.

In the comments, dela Torre replied, “My greatest joy and blessing.”

Jason Hernandez’s last remaining Instagram post showing Moira dela Torre, after the announcement of their separation, is captioned, ‘To see you laugh is one of the greatest joys in this life.’ The post is dated February 6, 2020, a little over a year after their wedding. Instagram: @jasonmarvinph

Aside from being a couple who would refer to each other as “best friends,” dela Torre and Hernandez have been music collaborators, with their shared hits including “Ikaw at Ako” and “Paubaya.”

The former, about finally finding true love after a long wait, was their wedding theme song in 2019; while the latter, about forgiveness and letting go, was similarly co-written by Hernandez and was released in 2021.

In recalling the process of creating “Paubaya,” dela Torre pertained to separation not necessarily equating to a “failed” relationship.

“A lot of us feel that love is staying together, but sometimes love is setting people free,” she said at the time. “Just because two people didn’t end up together, doesn’t mean it is a failed relationship. We can also choose to see it in a way that, ‘Wow, I got the privilege of knowing and loving and learning from this person, even if it was just for a short time.’”