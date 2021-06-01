Maris Racal posts this message after admitting real score with Rico Blanco

MANILA – Maris Racal turned to social media on Monday to share a post which many believe was in relation to what she just admitted concerning the real score between her and Rico Blanco.

Through her Instagram Stories, Racal shared a photo of a cake with a pretty clear message that reads: “Age is just a number.”

Racal and Blanco made headlines in March after she published a birthday greeting to the musician which sparked dating rumors.

Neither Blanco, 48, nor Racal, 23, confirmed being an official couple at the time.

However, Racal admitted in a digital press conference on Monday that she is happy with the former Rivermaya frontman.

"Masaya naman po. Nahihiya lang po ako sa mga kasama ko," Racal said

Asked to describe the real score between her and Blanco, Racal said: "Kami po ni Rico. I think basing po sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it's very obvious. Right now, we are very excited and busy din. We are preparing such beautiful music together. Kaya abangan nila 'yon soon."

Racal and Blanco first had a public exchange on social media in 2018 when the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate sought for creative input for her music. At the time, a fan of both tagged Blanco in a comment on Racal’s tweet, getting an affirmative answer from the former Rivermaya member.

A year later in 2019, Blanco and Racal released a duet of her single, “Abot Langit,” where he is credited as a collaborator.