MANILA -- Kapamilya actress-singer Vivoree Esclito is set to release her latest single "Dalawang Isip" this weekend.

This was announced by Star Music through a social media post on Tuesday night as it revealed the cover art for the upcoming track.

This will be Esclito's follow-up to "Matapang," a song about being brave in love, which was released in February.

Esclito is also set to release an solo extended play (EP) later this year.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate wrote her first single “Kaya Pa” which was released in 2016 while inside the "PBB" house.

She also collaborated with former Hashtags member Charles Kieron for their digital album “CK & Vivoree” in 2019.

Last year, Esclito teamed up with Jon Guelas for the duet version of “Did I Let You Go.”

Esclito and Patrick Quiroz also recorded a new version of the iconic ABS-CBN Christmas tune “Star ng Pasko" in 2020.



Aside from her music career, Esclito also starred in different shows such as the IWantTFC series “Hello Stranger,” “Tara, G!” and “He’s Into Her.”

Related video: