MANILA -- It seems every generation has this female jazz singer who takes the world by storm while she tips her hat to the bygone greats.

When Diana Krall debuted in 1992, her song “Jimmie” paid tribute to jazz pianist Jimmie Rowles. Norah Jones burst onto the scene in 2002 with her excellent "Come Away With Me" album and single. Part of that album is a staple of her live show in “Nightingale” that honors Swedish jazz pianist Jenny Lind who is affectionately nicknamed, “Nightingale.”

And now, here is Laufey, out of Iceland, singing a paean to Chet Baker, in her surprise smash debut album, "Everything I Know About Love."

“Wow! I never looped us three together and those ladies have done so much for jazz music. I feel honored to be in that line-up. I never realized that about Diana and Norah and it is good to acknowledge one’s roots,” enthused Laufey in an interview at the Crimson Hotel in Muntinlupa.

“Our influences do come out but we also find our own style. I listen to Chet Baker so much and he has inspired my writing. His improvisational style is simple but does so much. I definitely take in a lot from his singing and performances as well. It was only appropriate to write a tribute (in the song ‘Just Like Chet’).”

The 24-year old singer-songwriter from Iceland, who has both Chinese and Icelandic roots, was in Manila for a sold-out concert at the Filinvest Tent. The Manila show kicked off her Asian tour -- her first.

“When I began putting out my music online during the global lockdown due to the pandemic, I had no idea that people would listen to my music. I just put it out there. Then all of a sudden, I am getting messages, tags, and then reviews. I am so grateful for all this,” she said.

“To have a sold-out tour and a sold-out show in Manila is amazing.”

Laufey’s music is a refreshing take on jazz. She has her classical music roots growing up in Reykjavik and then her pop sound when she was at Berklee School of Music in Massachusetts.

But the roots of her music lie in her father’s jazz records in Iceland and her classical upbringing.

“Growing up in Iceland and you get a sense of wanderlust when you are in this weird island with this moonlit landscape that creates a sense of elsewhere,” she gleefully related. “We have a small community. You have the jazz community helping the classical community. You have the rock community helping the pop community which is why the music cross pollinates. That is why I have been mixing various genres that help create this cinematic sound.”

“Plus, I am a hopeless romantic and have watched all these movies growing up and that influences how I think and write music.”

And her music has received widespread acclaim with fellow artists such as Billie Eilish and Willow Smith counting themselves as fans of Laufey’s music.

Watching her from a close distance, Laufey, the person, there is a lot to like. She’s personable and well, honest. She smiled at everyone and even offered tickets to watch her sold out show. After nearly an hour of doing interviews (that lasted another 45 minutes), she took a quick break to eat some Caesar’s salad from a nearby takeout.

“That looks so good,” she said to her twin sister Junia who accompanied her on this tour. In between bites, someone asked for a picture that she readily accepted.

“Be sure you have nothing between your teeth so you don’t embarrass yourself when you smile,” her sister teased.

Even before she flew into Manila, she asked her fans on Twitter what snacks and candy she should eat.

“I am 24 years old and I am still on this voyage of discovery,” she said in her defense with disarming laughter.

And yet the interview ends as it began -- with music.

“I am an old soul. I love music from the 1930s to the 1950s when jazz was considered pop music. I love old films and old books. If I can use my music to get young people into jazz, then that would be great. After all, it did change my life and is taking me on this incredible journey that I never thought would be possible,” she said.

The crowd at the Filinvest Tent reinforced that with the love they showered this young female artist whose honesty, simplicity, and old soul have charmed many around the globe.

Then with a look at her unfinished salad, Laufey turned to her sister. “That salad is just calling out to me.”