Anji Salvacion celebrates her win as Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10's Big Winner. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — After her victory, latest "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Anji Salvacion on Sunday said she would be using her prize money to help people.

“'Yung gagawin ko sa premyo, I’ll do good things with it and I can’t wait to help," Salvacion said in a story by ABS-CBN Entertainment.

More than the title, Salvacion was happy for the trust that she got from the public.

"Thank you to God for giving me this opportunity and for giving me this biggest blessing in life," Salvacion said.

"It is not the title but it is how people trusted me. That’s my biggest, biggest blessing, how people look up to me," she added.

Her mother, Melisa Gorbulev, also thanked the fans of Salvacion for making her win possible.

“There’s no words to explain or to express how much I am proud of (her). Glory to God … and also salamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta sa anak ko,” she said.

"Thank you for believing in her, thank you sa lahat ng sumusuporta.”

Salvacion won the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" besting four other competitors in three "kumunities."

She won via landslide with 40.42 percent of the combined votes to save and evict. She will bring home P2 million.

Adult housemate Isabel Laohoo got 18.20 percent and was the runner-up and won P500,000, while Samantha Bernardo (16.28 percent) is the third big placer and will go home with P300,000.

Rob Blackburn (4.01 percent) is the fourth big placer taking home P200,000, while Brenda Mage (1.91 percent) is the fifth big placer and will go home with P100,000.

RELATED VIDEO: