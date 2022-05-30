Anne Curtis’ fleeting expression during the ‘Showtime Sexy Babe’ in her comeback episode on May 28 has generated a meme on social media. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Count on a screen superstar who is also one of the most followed personalities on social media to generate a meme on her first day back on television, after more than two years out of the limelight.

Anne Curtis did precisely that, shortly after her long-awaited comeback on “It’s Showtime” on Saturday, which saw her in a grand production number and resuming her hosting duties alongside the likes of Vice Ganda and Vhong Navarro.

Aside from TV return becoming the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter locally, “a new Anne Curtis meme was born,” in the words of a viral tweet which has since become a reaction meme.

A NEW ANNE CURTIS MEME WAS BORN pic.twitter.com/93EqM5mjRG — regine (@VICEXANNE) May 28, 2022

The meme is a three-second clip that shows Curtis co-hosting the “Showtime Sexy Babe” segment, with her fleeting expression of observing the contestant being assigned different, humorous meanings by netizens.

Some were reminded of her memorable character, the vain and genius Zoe Tuazon, in the 2014 comedy film “The Gifted.”

As the video made the rounds online, it also reached Curtis, who tweeted her amusement.

Vice Ganda jokingly chided his long-time friend, tweeting, “Inaano ka ba nung contestant?”

Inaano ka ba nung contestant @annecurtissmith ??? https://t.co/x56ypAouMT — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) May 29, 2022

The comedy superstar went on to spoof the meme in the live episode of “It’s Showtime” on Monday.

He complained, in jest: “Iniirapan niya lang ‘yung contestant! Pero ang ganda! Pero tuwang-tuwa ‘yung mga netizens. May discrimination sa social media. Kung ako ang gumawa nu’n, binash na ako! Pero si Anne Curtis, ang ganda ng caption — ‘a new meme was born’.”

Curtis was not present in the Monday episode. For now, she will be only on Saturdays on “It’s Showtime,” as she prepares for her June 11 comeback concert at Resorts World Manila.