MANILA – Actress Anne Curtis on Saturday returned to host ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime, after going on hiatus for more than two years.

A compilation of Curtis’ funny moments in the previous years kicked off her comeback followed by a song number by Ogie Alcasid, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Ryan Bang and Ion Perez to the tune of “Sun and Moon” by Anees.

Vhong Navarro and Kim Chiu also showcased their dance moves while Karylle, Amy Perez, and Jackie Gonzaga sang “My Universe” by BTS and Coldplay.

It was main host and comedian Vice Ganda, with his usual comical stance, who formally introduced his “sister” back on the “Showtime” stage.

Singing Ariana Grande’s “Break Free”, Curtis had to ask for a second try for her production number, admitting that she was nervous.

This was met with loud cheers from her co-host, trying to boost her confidence.

Curtis officially announced her return Friday.

"This time. Tomorrow. FINALLY. See you MADLANG PEOPLE!," Curtis wrote on Instagram, using the hashtag #ANNEditoNaSaShowtime.

Last week, ABS-CBN teased the return of Curtis on "It's Showtime."

Curtis was last seen on “It’s Showtime” in December 2019, when she started her maternity leave six months into her pregnancy.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.