Tony Award winner Lea Salonga was among the performers at this year’s National Memorial Day Concert, which was held in Washington DC in the United States.

The Broadway star delivered a heartfelt yet powerful rendition of “The Prayer” as a tribute to those in uniform who have fought and given their lives for America.

"To be on the National Memorial Day Concert and perform 'The Prayer,' it doesn’t feel like I'm there to entertain. For me personally, when I pray, whether it’s a long prayer or a short one, it just kind of sets my mind in a good place as well as my spirit," she said in a pre-recorded clip.

"Singing something like this, it feels the same. I am hoping that on this day of remembering those that have fought for this country, that we are able to remember their sacrifice, and pray that none of it was in vain," Salonga added.

The concert was hosted by Tony winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy winner Gary Sinise. It aired on PBS and streamed via the network’s official YouTube page on Sunday night (Monday morning in Manila).

Aside from Salonga, the other performers include Craig Morgan, Brian Sokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Pia Toscano, Mary McCormack and many more.