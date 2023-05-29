MANILA -- Celebrity couple Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Lani Mercado celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.

Revilla shared on Instagram a video and snaps of him surprising his wife with flowers on their special day.

Revilla and Mercado were married twice, first on May 28, 1986 in California, and then on March 25, 1998, at a church wedding in Cavite.

"Gaya ng magagandang bulaklak, ang ating pag-ibig, nawa sa paglipas ng panahon, ay lalong mamukadkad. Happy 37th Wedding Anniversary sa aking pinakamamahal at nag-iisang maybahay, Mama," Revilla wrote, tagging his wife.

Meanwhile, Mercado also greeted Revilla a happy anniversary on social media.

"Happy 37th Wedding Anniversary Papa!!! Looking forward to more anniversaries and spending this lifetime with you and beyond!!! I ❤️ you!!!" Mercado captioned her Instagram post using the hashtag #mayforever.