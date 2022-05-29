SB19's Ken releases music video of 'Bulan'

MANILA – Ken, one of the members of the Pinoy supergroup SB19, has finally unveiled the music video of his new song “Bulan.”

Both the track and the clip depict scenes and imagery which reflect Ken’s and his team’s “creative interpretation of our nation’s collective memory of Filipino ancient deities.”

In the short description of the music video, it is written that the goal for this release “is to encourage the youth to dig deep, discuss, and keep this aspect of our memory alive for generations to come” since the “definitive resources for this aspect of our culture have been destroyed during the colonial period.”

“Bulan” was originally supposed to be released last May 10.

However, Ken’s team has decided to postpone the release of the music video and audio of "Bulan" "in light of recent events."

Last year, Ken released his solo track "Palayo."

Aside from Ken, SB19 is composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, and Justin.

