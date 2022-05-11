SB19's Ken postpones release of new track “Bulan”

MANILA -- Ken, one of the members of Pinoy supergroup SB19, announced that the release of his new track "Bulan" has been postponed.

According to the statement, "in light of recent events" they have decided to postpone the release of the music video and audio of "Bulan" "in light of recent events."

According to him, the song aims "to encourage discussions around our ancient culture and revisit this aspect of our collective memory as Filipinos.”

"While we recognize the importance of looking at the distant past, we are also at the forefront of an important, historic event that will shape our future," the statement added.

“Bulan’s” music video and audio were scheduled for release on May 15 and 16, respectively.

Last year, Ken released his solo track "Palayo."

Aside from Ken, SB19 is composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, and Justin.