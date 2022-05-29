MANILA – Former TV Patrol weatherman Kim Atienza skipped his daughter Eliana’s graduation after he contracted COVID-19.

Atienza revealed this in his Instagram post on Saturday as he shared photos of his wife and son accompanying Eliana at the commencement ceremony.

“I took a leave for this day I was sooo looking forward to but covid took the better of me and I had to isolate at home,” he said.

Talking to his daughter, Atienza said he is so proud of Eliana, describing her as God’s gift to him and his wife.

“I love you and I am sooo proud of you @elianahatienza you are God's gift to mama and I and in a few months, you shall be in college far away from both of us,” he said.

“Parents are like bows and you are like an arrow. Our job is to shoot you far and straight and high.....far away from us. It is sad but that's what parents are designed to do,” he added.

Atienza revealed his daughter will be going to college at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

“I love you and will always be proud of you my dearest baby @elianahatienza Kick ass and show them what you've got in @uofpenn,” he said.