Darren Espanto releases new single ‘Tama Na’ ahead of concert

MANILA — In the lead up to his major concert, Darren Espanto released on Friday his new single, “Tama Na,” an upbeat track that fuses pop and R&B.

“Tama Na,” about self-worth and leaving a toxic relationship, is a collaboration between Espanto and hitmaker Zack Tabudlo, who wrote and produced the song.

“In just a couple days, Zack created ‘Tama Na’ and I really liked the song instantly. It’s a sound that people haven’t heard from me before and it’s also a genre I’ve always wanted to try,” Espanto said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Espanto, who made his showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Kids,” has mostly been known for his soaring ballad covers, and similar original music.

“Tama Na,” from Espanto’s upcoming album, will have a music video release.

The track is expected to be among Espanto’s performances at his upcoming concert “Home Run,” to be streamed live on June 19, 8 p.m. via KTX.ph.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC